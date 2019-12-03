|
John H. Brueggemeier
John H. Brueggemeier, 77, of Tiffin, passed away Friday afternoon, November 29, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on September 29, 1942, in Pemberville, Ohio, to Martin E. and Lauretta (Kohring) Brueggemeier. On June 19, 1965, he married Donna Chapman in Coshocton, Ohio.
Survivors include his wife, Donna of Tiffin; three daughters, Kelli Brueggemeier (partner Kim Miller) of Tiffin, Amy (Ira) Lake of Sidney, Montana, and Julie Richards of Toledo; three grandchildren, Alexis, Mackenzie and Chase; brother, James (Kay) Brueggemeier of Pemberville; nephew, Jason Brueggemeier.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Staci Jo Brueggemeier.
John graduated from Eastwood High School in 1960, where he played basketball. He then went on to play basketball at Defiance College, where he also earned an education degree and met his wife, Donna. John taught math and was the Athletic Director at Old Fort High School for 40 years, also teaching driver's ed, drove bus, coached basketball and whatever else was asked of him. Throughout his career he served on many athletic boards and committees, earning several prestigious awards. The honor that meant the world to him was when the community he served so proudly inducted him into the Old Fort Hall of Fame. John was an active member of First Lutheran Church of Tiffin, where he served on the church council, was a member of the choir, and served on other committees. John enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and visiting his daughter Amy and her family in Montana. He loved country music, and especially attending George Strait concerts with his wife. He was an avid Indians and Buckeyes fan. John will always be remembered for his big voice, even bigger smile, and the biggest heart.
His funeral service will be at 10:30am on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Tiffin, with Pastor Clayton Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Union Cemetery in Old Fort.
Friends may visit with family from 3-8pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home and Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424 and an hour prior to the service at First Lutheran Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Old Fort High School Athletic Fund, First Lutheran Church, our donor's choice.
Condolences may be shared and the guest book signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019