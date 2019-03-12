Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
John H. Garling


John H. Garling Obituary
John H. Garling

John H. Garling, age 88, passed away on March 8, 2019. He was born on October 9, 1930 to the late Mary and John Garling Sr. in Toledo, Ohio.

John was an Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He retired from the Toledo Fire Department in 1972 after 15 years. John owned his own company, "Garling Builders" and built many beautiful homes in the Toledo Area. He was an avid golfer and member at Brandywine Country Club and loved to play cards at the Clubhouse. John enjoyed many summers at the cottage on Evans Lake with his family. Without a doubt, his happiest place was Ft. Myers, Florida where he spent his winters.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 66 years, Patricia; children, Timothy Garling and Laura Garling; grandchildren, Tiffany, Stephanie, Shannon, Rachael, Evan, Travis and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Alexi, Quinn, Braeden, Espen, Kole, Payton, Malik, Amaya, Brielle and Johnathan; daughter-in-law, Susan. John was preceded in death by his parents; son, Stephen and grandson, Joshua.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2-6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Private family burial.

To leave condolences for John's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
