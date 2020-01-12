|
|
John H. Hopkins
John H. Hopkins, 95, passed away, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Kingston residence of Sylvania. He was born on the family farm West of Adrian, MI., July 17, 1924, to parents John and Ida May (Dannenberger) Hopkins. John graduated from Macomber High School in 1943. He was proud to have served with the United States Army, in the Pacific Theater, in W.W.II.
John served for 20 years as General Manager of both the former Timberland and Kelsey-Freeman Lumber Companies. He began a second career with Lutheran Brotherhood Financial Services, while living in Florida. John finally retired in 1986.
He was a former member of the Augsburg Lutheran Church, Toledo, and currently a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Sylvania. John was a long-time member of the Sylvania Pyramid Lodge #287 F&AM, former secretary of the Sylvania Rotary, and a former member of the Toledo Life Underwriters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Mary Catherine (Cross) Hopkins; sons James D. and Robert W. Hopkins; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandchild on the way.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, Monday, January 13th from 4 – 9 PM. The Funeral Service will be conducted at the St. Stephen Lutheran Church Tuesday, the 14th at 11 AM.
Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 7800 Erie St. Sylvania, OH, 43560.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Kingston Residence of Sylvania, memory care unit, and the staff of Ohio Living Hospice for their loving care and support.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020