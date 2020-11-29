1/1
John Harold Mang
1932 - 2020
John Harold Mang

John Harold Mang, 88, of Oregon, Ohio passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born November 10, 1932 in Tiffin, Ohio to Harold Alfred and Dorothy "Lulu" Louise (Stein) Mang. John attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School, was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and later earned his AA degree in engineering technology from the University of Toledo. He honorably served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. John married the love of his life, Lucy, and together they spent many joyous years. He enjoyed golf, hunting, photography, camping and travelling. John was a longtime member of the Adams Conservation Club and St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

John is survived by his sons, John M. Mang and Dennis J. Mang; his grandchildren, Michael (Morgan True) Blum and Daniel Blum; and his brothers, Robert, David (Barbara), Thomas; his sister, Eleanor; his brother-in-law, Louis Mineff; and his sister-in-law, Doris Krause. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lucy; his parents; his brother, James; his brother-in-law, Thomas Krause and sister-in-law, Barbara Arman.

John will be laid to rest at St. Ignatius Cemetery with private graveside services. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
