John Harry Hankforth, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Port Dover, passed away peacefully in his 87th year of life on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Predeceased by his wife, Margaret (nee Waters) (January 29, 2017). Dear father of Amy Malloni and John Jr. and a loving grandfather. John will be sadly missed by his sisters, Kathleen (John deceased) and Cecelia (Milan), and his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by 3 brothers, 1 sister and a son-in-law.

John was a kind and gentle man, he always had a smile for everyone. He had a deep faith that he drew strength and comfort from. He was a member of Pilgrim Church in Toledo. John served in the United States Navy as a young man. He will be missed by his friends and Pastor Ellis Young at Pilgrim Church and by friends and staff at West Park Place.

John's family would like thank all the staff at West Park Place in Toledo and Heartland at ProMedica in Sylvania for their compassionate care and kindness shown to John in this very difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Toledo (419-841-2422). Cremation has taken place. A family graveside service will be held at a later date after the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. For those wishing, donations to Pilgrim Church, 1375 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43612, would be greatly appreciated. To leave online condolences, please visit walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
