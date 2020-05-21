John Hazelett DelcherJohn Hazelett Delcher, 82, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, November 24, 1937, to Mabel (Schmidt) and Jack Delcher.John was preceded in death by, his father, Jack Delcher; along with his mother and step-father, Quinton and Mabel Kime. He married Peggy Eaton in 1980 and they enjoyed 40 years, of raising their combined families of eight children.Surviving are his wife, Peggy Delcher; John's children, Karen, John, Mark (Cara), Susan (Jay) Garrett, Danny (Kelly); Peggy's children, Lisa Bell, Lorie Holder, and Phillip (Erin) Eaton. They have 20 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren, also special members of our family nieces and nephew as well as the Charles Greening Family.John was a 1954 graduate of DeVilbiss High School in Toledo. He attended the Colorado School of Mines. As a young man, with pride he was awarded the distinguished Eagle Scout Award for renowned community service. He served 2 years in the U.S. Army. Over 10 years, John worked for the Anderson's Grain Elevator, after several years of employment, as a main supervisor with LyondellBasell he retired. Community involvement was a priority in his life, he was a member of the Rossford Eagles, the Waterville Play Shop provided his chance to enjoy acting in many plays. John and his wife were volunteers for RSVP, St. Vincent DePaul and Mobile Meals. They also are members of Little Flower Catholic Parish.John was a "cowboy" all of his life. His greatest joy was owning quarter horses and belonging to the American Quarter Horse Association. His "shinning moment" was when he showed his horse, "Puff" at the American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio. John and Peggy spent several summers in Colorado. They guided horseback rides in Rocky Mountain National Park. Supporting parks led them to become volunteer interpreters and part of the trail patrol at the Toledo Metroparks. He attended the National Birdwatching event in Ohio each year and at home, daily, tended to the birds that he attracted to his backyard.Friends and family knew him as one who was very intelligent, loving books and still attending life- long learning classes, at Lourdes University, at age 80. They could not find anything that John could not repair. His kind and generous spirit was experienced in many ways but particularly as "always willing to be a helping hand".Private mass was held at Little Flower Catholic Parish with family. Donations can be made to Northwest Ohio Hospice, the Sisters of Notre Dame, Little Flower Parish or the Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Online condolence