Age 70, John Heffern of Noblesville, IN passed away July 13, 2019 at his home. John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was born and raised in Toledo, OH, to the late Paul and Evelyn Heffern, where he spent his childhood years on the water and joking around with friends. He met Margaret, his wife of 46 years, when he was 13. He devoted his life to her and their four children, working hard to make sure that they always had everything they needed. John attended St. Francis de Sales Catholic School and Toledo University. He worked in food services for most of his life and enjoyed his retirement as a school bus driver for Hamilton Southeastern Schools. Along the way he loved fishing, cooking amazing dinners for his family, gardening and cheering on Notre Dame football every chance he got. His favorite thing to do was have a good time with friends and family–always making sure they were having as good of a time as he did. His unforgettable laugh and ability to make guests feel welcome will be remembered by all who knew him.



John is survived by his children; John (Chris) Heffern Jr. of Ft. Lupton,CO, Colleen Heffern-Perusse of Fishers, IN, Matthew Heffern of Superior, Colorado, and Erin Heffern (Ryan Plummer) of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Isabella, Quinn, and Scarlett Perusse; siblings, Ray Heffern of Carmel, IN, Mary Kwiatkowski of Temperence, MI, and Christine Therrien of Perrysburg, OH. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Heffern, brothers, Paul and George Heffern, sister, Barbara Cheuvront, and son-in-law, Scott Perusse.



A Catholic Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, July 24th at 10:30 a.m. in Fishers, IN at St. Louis de Montfort Church followed by an 11:30 luncheon and 1:00 p.m. graveside services at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. Arrangements by LegacyCremationFuneral.com



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019