The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
26535 Pemberville Road
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
26535 Pemberville Road
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Busch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry Busch


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Henry Busch Obituary
John Henry Busch

John H. Busch, age 87, of Walbridge, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Kingston of Perrysburg surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 20, 1932 in Perrysburg, Ohio, to George and Pearl (Swartz) Busch. John attended Lake High School and from there he enlisted in the United State Navy where he served for four years during the Korean War. In 1976, he married Kathleen Mihlbauer which they just celebrated 43 years together. John was a supervisor for Reitzel Warehouse for 42 years. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where he volunteered countless hours of his time and a 50 year member of the American Legion in Woodville. John was also involved with the Veteran's Administration and the L.S.T. Association. He rode the LST 325 Ship down the Mississippi River and helped with numerous conventions. John enjoyed NASCAR racing and spending time with his family

Surviving is his wife, Kathleen Busch; son, George Busch; daughter, Dorothy Dement; step-son, Richard Miller; grandchildren, Shawn, Bryan, Traci, Chelsea, Julie and Jeff Busch, Corey (Ellie) and Andrew Miller, Ron and Jason Kitts and Jon Mapier; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Chuck and Dale Busch; sisters, Helen Dale and Elsie Knauss. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harry and Robert Busch and sister, Ethel DiMasso

Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH, on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 3 to 8 PM. Additional visitation will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church, 26535 Pemberville Road, Perrysburg, Ohio, on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of the services at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now