John Henry Busch
John H. Busch, age 87, of Walbridge, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Kingston of Perrysburg surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 20, 1932 in Perrysburg, Ohio, to George and Pearl (Swartz) Busch. John attended Lake High School and from there he enlisted in the United State Navy where he served for four years during the Korean War. In 1976, he married Kathleen Mihlbauer which they just celebrated 43 years together. John was a supervisor for Reitzel Warehouse for 42 years. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where he volunteered countless hours of his time and a 50 year member of the American Legion in Woodville. John was also involved with the Veteran's Administration and the L.S.T. Association. He rode the LST 325 Ship down the Mississippi River and helped with numerous conventions. John enjoyed NASCAR racing and spending time with his family
Surviving is his wife, Kathleen Busch; son, George Busch; daughter, Dorothy Dement; step-son, Richard Miller; grandchildren, Shawn, Bryan, Traci, Chelsea, Julie and Jeff Busch, Corey (Ellie) and Andrew Miller, Ron and Jason Kitts and Jon Mapier; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Chuck and Dale Busch; sisters, Helen Dale and Elsie Knauss. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harry and Robert Busch and sister, Ethel DiMasso
Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH, on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 3 to 8 PM. Additional visitation will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church, 26535 Pemberville Road, Perrysburg, Ohio, on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of the services at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 23, 2019