John Henry Kindervatter John Henry Kindervatter, son of Henry L Kindervatter and Maude Vivian (Jacqueline) Kindervatter Dengler (nee Wendel) died on April 16, 2020. He was born at home in Baltimore, MD on September 5, 1924. He was sent to live at the Junior Order of the United American Mechanics Home In Tiffin, Ohio in 1936, after the death of his father. He remained until he graduated the high school at the Junior Home in 1942. After graduation, he waited until he was 18 and then he enlisted in the navy and received training as an aviation radioman. He was then sent to the Pacific Theater, part of the crew of a torpedo dive-bomber on the Aircraft Carrier US Enterprise (CV-6) until he was sent back stateside and discharged in 1946. He returned to Tiffin and enrolled at Heidelberg College, receiving his BA in Liberal Arts, then worked nights at the Toledo Blade newspaper while attending the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio, where he received his MBA in Management. At a YMCA dance in Toledo, his buddy whistled at a beautiful lady at the dance, and when she turned and smiled at John and he knew. Six months later he married her. Helen Vera Enyart married him in Toledo, Ohio on July 10, 1954. Helen predeceased him in March of 1997. John joined the management team at Dow Jones and Company, Inc., in 1961 as a production trainee in Cleveland, Ohio. He was later transferred to California, Illinois, and then finally New Jersey, in 1974, where he worked on their national production staff as the Construction and Facilities Director. As such, he was responsible for the construction of new buildings and the renovation of existing facilities in their many printing plants throughout the country. He retired from Dow Jones in 1988. John is survived by three sisters, Marie E. Bryan, Jeanne Lindner, and Marcia Betz, all residing in Maryland; along with his brother-in-law, Edward Enyart and wife, Barbara, in Ohio; his son, Henry J. Kindervatter and wife, Lisa, and a grandson, Timothy H Kindervatter; as well as his daughter, Susan M. Richardson and her husband, Steven; and many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current temporary regulations in our state and nation, a private graveside service and entombment will be held privately at Princeton Memorial Park Mausoleum, Robbinsville, NJ. Arrangements are under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. www.saulfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.