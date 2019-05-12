Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
John "Jack" Hogan

John "Jack" Hogan, age 70, from Whitehouse, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on April 26, 2019.

Jack was employed at St. Luke's Hospital for many years, continuing employment at the NW Ohio Juvenile Detention Center where he retired as Lieutenant.

Jack enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a great love for animals and the outdoors.

Jack is survived by his five children, Christopher Hall, Brian Hogan, Jennifer Mossbarger, Missy Hoover and Roberta Smith.

There will be no visitation or services at Jack's request. Inurnment will be at Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville, Ohio. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.

www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019
