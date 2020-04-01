|
John Howard Berning
John Howard Berning, age 95 of Manitou Beach, MI, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 11, 1924 in Toledo, Ohio to Joseph I. and Mary M. (Schoepf) Berning. He married Jeannette E. Wamer on October 18, 1947 in Toledo, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on May 18, 2013.
John was raised in Toledo before moving to the Manitou Beach area in 1985. He graduated from Waite High School in Toledo in 1943. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Army during WWII from 1943-1945. He was formerly employed at Schnell Market in Toledo, Libby Owen Ford Glass Plant in the Mold Shop in Rossford, Ohio, for 33 years. He retired in 1983. John was a member of St. Mary On The Lake Catholic Church in Manitou Beach and a member of the DAV in Toledo, the Army Reunion Association Chapter. He was a Handyman, a NASCAR fan, loved going to casinos and watching sports on T.V.
Surviving John are three sons, John J. (Diana) Berning, Timothy L. Berning, Bruce A. Berning all of Toledo; three daughters, Carol A. (Michael) Phillips of Oregon, Ohio, Jane E. Finkbeiner of Manitou Beach, Phyllis Jo Berning of Kentucky; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Paul W. (Mary) Berning of Toledo; one sister, Mary "Eileen" Pinkava of Sylvania, Ohio; several nieces; nephews; and cousins. John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jeannette; one brother; two sisters; and two grandsons.
Private graveside services will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Toledo, with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee. A special thank you to Gretchen and Amanda. Arrangement are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Michigan. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com
