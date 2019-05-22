Home

Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
John J. DeMars 78 of Toledo, passed away Friday May 17, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio after a long battle with cancer. He was born October 8, 1940 in Toledo to Emil and Charlotte DeMars. John served in the Air National Guard and worked as a telecommunications technician for AT&T for 30 years. He loved the outdoors especially hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed golf, OSU football and was a member of a billiards league.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara and brother David DeMars. He is survived by his son Robert (Kelly) Demars and daughter Shannon Keefer as well as grandchildren Taylor Rhoades, Justin and Max DeMars and Lilly and Cole Keefer; sister Suzanne DeMars and special friend Pam Gillie.

Family and friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday May 23 from 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday May 24 beginning at 11 am in the mortuary with interment to follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may take the form of contributions to the . Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019
