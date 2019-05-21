Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Langenderfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Langenderfer


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John J. Langenderfer Obituary
John J. Langenderfer

John J. Langenderfer, 84, of Toledo, OH, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. John was born February 22, 1935, at home to parents Maurice and Loretta Langenderfer. He was a graduate of the University of Toledo and was proud to have served with the United States Army. John enjoyed time spent volunteering at the St. Martin de Porres Food Pantry and the Claver House.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Anne (Stocklen) Langenderfer; daughter Ellyn LaCombe; sons Colonel (ret.) Mark G. "Doc" (Mimi) and Michael A. Langenderfer; and grandchildren Alex and Max LaCombe. He was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Wednesday, May 22nd from 5 – 8 PM, where Vigil Services will begin at 7:30 PM. Rev Dr. Bev Bingle will officiate The Mass of Resurrection, Thursday, May 23rd at 11 AM at the funeral home. John will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Those wishing to offer memorials in John's memory are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the .

John was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather, he will be missed!

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now