John J. Langenderfer



John J. Langenderfer, 84, of Toledo, OH, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. John was born February 22, 1935, at home to parents Maurice and Loretta Langenderfer. He was a graduate of the University of Toledo and was proud to have served with the United States Army. John enjoyed time spent volunteering at the St. Martin de Porres Food Pantry and the Claver House.



He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Anne (Stocklen) Langenderfer; daughter Ellyn LaCombe; sons Colonel (ret.) Mark G. "Doc" (Mimi) and Michael A. Langenderfer; and grandchildren Alex and Max LaCombe. He was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.



Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Wednesday, May 22nd from 5 – 8 PM, where Vigil Services will begin at 7:30 PM. Rev Dr. Bev Bingle will officiate The Mass of Resurrection, Thursday, May 23rd at 11 AM at the funeral home. John will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.



Those wishing to offer memorials in John's memory are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the .



John was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather, he will be missed!



www.reebfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 22, 2019