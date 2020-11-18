John J. "Smoke" Marckel
John J. "Smoke" Marckel, 71, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born in Toledo, OH, on March 9, 1949, and grew up in the South End. He attended Macomber High School, graduating in 1967. He served honorably as a Navy Seabee from 1967 to 1971, in the Vietnam War. During his lifetime he worked as a carpenter, cabinetmaker, and a proud 25 year UAW member at GM Powertrain. He loved fishing, building things with his hands, playing cards, and spoiling his grandchildren every moment he could.
John is survived by his loving wife, Carol, whom he met and fell in love with at the Peppermint Club. in 1968. They married May 8, 1971. Surviving also are his children, Greg (Christy) and Kelly (Keith) Bitter; grandchildren, Jacob, Ethan, Chase, and Siena; and his brother, Roger (JoAnne) Marckel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Alta; brothers and sisters, Justin (Helen), Gene (Sally), Geraldine Uhlich, Violet Lagger, Tom, Joan (Jim) Webb, Wayne (Terri), Larry (Betty), Linda Beamer, Ann (Eddie) Mickel, and Steve (Shirley).
A graveside service will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Melissa Steinecker officiating and Lambertville VFW Post 9656, will conduct military honors.
for the link to watch). Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Thank you to ProMedica Hospice and his nurse Nancy for their kind services and encouragement.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider making a donation to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 4030 Douglas Road, Toledo, OH 43613. Ansberg-West Funeral Home, (419) 472-7633, is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be sent to John's family at www.ansberg-west.com