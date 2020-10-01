1/1
John J. Nyers
John J. Nyers

John J. Nyers, 58, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Promedica Toledo Hospital On Monday, September 28, 2020. John was born in Oregon, Ohio, to John Sr. and Eleanor (Cousino) Nyers. John was a graduate of Clay High School. He was a self-employed painter. John was a Scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America (troop 38).

John is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sandra A.; son, James G.; mother, Eleanor; sister, Kim Casey; brother, Brian Nyers Sr (Andrea); also surviving are special nieces; "the Casey Girls"; and many nieces/nephews . He was preceded in death by his father, John Nyers Sr.; niece, Amber Casey; and grandniece, baby Sadie.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-8 pm at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, where his funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. With current pandemic, visitors are asked to please wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
