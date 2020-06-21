John J. Ritner11/29/1938 - 6/17/2020John J. Ritner, age 81, died Wednesday morning at Rosary Care Center. He was born on September 29, 1938 in Toledo, OH. He graduated from Scott High School in 1956 and received a degree in pharmacy from the University of Toledo. He worked as a pharmacist until retiring in 2003 and continued part-time for another decade.John loved to travel, visiting every continent except Antarctica and almost every American state. He loved running, golf, and many other sports. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.John is survived by his son, Michael; and his sister, Ana Mae. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, John David; and his wife, Jeanne.Memorial contributions may be sent to Rosary Care Center, where John was so dearly cared for.