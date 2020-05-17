John J. SchmidtJohn peacefully passed away at home with family on May 12, 2020.Born to John and Anna Schmidt on January 21, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY, where he attended school and graduated in 1950. Moved to Mansfield, Ohio, in 1952 where he met Corrine Sucy whom he married in 1954. John moved his family to Toledo, Ohio, in 1975.John was preceded in death by his wife, Corrine (2010); brother, Frank (2000); sister, Helen (2016); son, Gregory (1963), son, James (2020); and grandson, Rodney (2008).John is succeeded in life by brother, Bill; children, John (Linda) Schmidt, Raymond (Michele) Schmidt, Terrance (Beth) Schmidt, Laurinda (Denny) Jenkins, Timothy (Dana) Schmidt, Maryellen Schmidt, Maureen (Christopher) Lutz; as well as 24 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.John spent most of his working days as an offset print press operator for companies in Mansfield and Toledo including Westinghouse, Richland Printing, Industrial Printing, Khal Brothers Printing and Heck Printing.John was a devout Catholic and dedicated his services to St. Peter's Parish in Mansfield and St. Hedwig's and Blessed Sacrament Parishes in Toledo. He was also involved in local support groups for muscular dystrophy, Hospice grieving and ostomy care. In life, he volunteered for medical study and research groups and has donated himself for medical research after life.John was always a kid at heart and loved his family dearly. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them the joys of making others laugh.Donations can be made in John's honor to the Muscular Dystrophy Society or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.A visitation and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date and will be announced in the Toledo Blade. Arrangements by the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, (419)531.4424