|
|
John J. Spoerl
John J. Spoerl, 68, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on December 5, 1950 to Lester and Stella (Sachle) Spoerl. After graduating High School, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. During his service he obtained his degree in electronics. On March 28, 1980, he married the love if his life, LuAnn (Ehrsam). John was an elder at First St. John Lutheran Church where he also served on the Finance Committee. He was a self-employed electronics installer, ranging from cable and dish networks, to nurse call systems. He was very patient, meticulous, and took pride in any job he was a part of. He was very valued and well respected by his peers. John enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden, going out to dinner, and watching movies with his family. John adored his 4 legged companions, but what he cherished most was his family, especially his Thursday story time with his beloved granddaughter.
John is survived by his wife of 40 years, LuAnn; daughters, Amanda Spoerl, Megan (Dwayne) Norwalk; granddaughter, Makenzie; and 6 siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio, 43616 on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2-8 pm. The family will also greet friends on Friday, November 8, 2019 at First St. John Lutheran Church, 5157 Seaman Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43605 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral service at 11:00 am. Expressions of sympathy in John's name may be directed to, First St. John or Toledo Humane Society.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 6, 2019