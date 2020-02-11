Home

Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map

John J. Szych Jr.


1954 - 2020
John J. Szych Jr. Obituary
John J.

Szych, Jr.

John J. Szych, Jr., age 65, of Swanton, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 22, 1954, to John Sr. and Shirley (Urbaniak) Szych in Toledo. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Jeep for over 20 years before retiring. John enjoyed fishing, tending to his yard, and tinkering in his pole barn. He will be missed.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Shane Szych. John is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Karen Szych; mom, Shirley (Robert) Siebenaler; children, Charity (Jason) May, Tiffanny and son, Jay; grandchildren, Ashley, Stephen, Caitlyn, Melissa, Caleb, Lily, Emma and Kacy; great-grandson, Taevin; sister, Terrie Dotson; sister-in-law, Paulette Rex; best friend, James Daleska.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500).

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the .

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
