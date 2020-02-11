|
|
John J.
Szych, Jr.
John J. Szych, Jr., age 65, of Swanton, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 22, 1954, to John Sr. and Shirley (Urbaniak) Szych in Toledo. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Jeep for over 20 years before retiring. John enjoyed fishing, tending to his yard, and tinkering in his pole barn. He will be missed.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Shane Szych. John is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Karen Szych; mom, Shirley (Robert) Siebenaler; children, Charity (Jason) May, Tiffanny and son, Jay; grandchildren, Ashley, Stephen, Caitlyn, Melissa, Caleb, Lily, Emma and Kacy; great-grandson, Taevin; sister, Terrie Dotson; sister-in-law, Paulette Rex; best friend, James Daleska.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500).
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the .
To leave a special message for John's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020