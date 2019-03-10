John Jerry Mayer



John "Jerry" Mayer age 80, of Toledo Ohio, passed away after a short illness Thursday morning March 7, 2019. Jerry, the son of Alice and John Mayer was born on March 10, 1938 in Toledo. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy, nee Gerschultz, Mayer, and many nephews and nieces.



Jerry was a past member of the US Army Reserve. He was employed by Ohio Bell where as a lineman in 1959, he met his wife Nancy. He was the Founder and Owner of Ginger Products of Toledo which he started in 1975. He joyfully toiled there for over 40 years as he designed and produced many new products for the pet supply industry. In 2000, he co-founded M&M Gift Shows which managed annual industry trade shows in Pigeon Forge and Sevierville, Tennessee. He had 13 rescue dogs over his lifetime. He loved to watch the Indi car races.



He was preceded in death by his brother David Mayer also of Toledo, Ohio.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Tuesday March 12th from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be private.



Special thanks to the staff at St. Clair Commons, Perrysburg for their kindness and support. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com



www.coylefuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary