Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
John Joseph Degnan Obituary
John Joseph Degnan

John Joseph Degnan, son of Norman and Carmelita Degnan, was called to heaven on Tuesday June 4, 2019. He was born in Toledo on February 6, 1947. A graduate of Central Catholic High School, John served his country in the United States Army and Coast Guard for many years. John played a big part in assisting the Salvation Army throughout his life by working with the disaster relief program. He was a kind Irishman with a quick smile and generous soul.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry Degnan and sister Diane Roach. He is survived by his sisters Mary Ann Barber and Helen Flynn and brother Dennis Degnan.

Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Saturday June 15, 2019 from 1:00 pm. -5:00 pm. A celebration of John's life will take place at 5:00 pm. Interment will be held in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from June 11 to June 12, 2019
