PEZZIN, John (Giovanni) Joseph 90 of Port Charlotte, Florida died peacefully in his home on November 10, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to Giovanni Pezzin and Maria Pezzin (Pessualla) from Conco, Italy.



Growing up in Detroit, John went to Henry Ford Trade School, becoming a mechanical design engineer. He began his career working in the job shops for the auto industry. After moving to Toledo in 1960, John worked for Owens Illinois where he retired after 25 years. He was awarded numerous patents during his years there.



John married his high school sweetheart, Virginia (Ginny), and were happily married for 58 years. They raised their family in Toledo up until 1986 wherein they began spending their winters in Punta Gorda, Florida, moving full-time to Port Charlotte, Florida in 2004.



John, an avid sports fan, followed the Detroit Tigers and University of Michigan football his whole life. A passionate Toledo Times Classic bowler, in 1976, he entered the Guinness Book of World Records for 33 strikes in a row, a record John held for 20 years.



John was preceded in death by wife, Virginia (Hall). His son, Steven Pezzin, passed away on November 22, 2020. He is survived by his children, Debra Pezzin, Ken Pezzin (Kim), Tom Pezzin (Phyllis), Denny Pezzin (Virginia), Susan Pezzin Sheppard (Marty); ten grandchildren Tifani, Brandon, Daniel, Andrew, John, Jacob, Tony, Dana, Adam, and Alec; and great-grandson, Jameson.



John loved his family and many friends who truly were his extended family. He was a great and honorable man, husband and father. He fought a good fight up to the very end. May he rest in peace with our Lord, whom John served faithfully.



A memorial Mass for both John and Steven will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Toledo, Ohio following with interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mt. Clemens, Michigan.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of St. Francis, 6831 Convent Ave., Sylvania Ohio 43560 or Tidewell Hospice and Palliative Care, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota Florida 34238.





