John Joseph Wieck
1950 - 2020
John Joseph Wieck

John Joseph Wieck, of Toledo, Ohio, made his way to his heavenly home on June 13th, 2020. John was born April 28, 1950, to the late Frank and Mary Wieck. John attended Rosary Cathedral, Central Catholic High School (1968) and the University of Toledo. John always had a passion for sports. He played basketball and baseball with some of Central's finest. A romance began when he met Chris Justen on the basketball court at Central. John must have noticed her impeccable "box out" form, and was encouraged by Coach Krompak to ask her out. Their love blossomed and lasted through 45 years of marriage, 3 kids, and 7 grandchildren. His grandchildren will forever be his greatest joy. You probably met John through sports as well, either as a teammate, a coach (softball, CYO and The Blue Devils), or as a referee. His officiating career spanned decades including 30+ years of basketball and 15+ of volleyball. He enjoyed teaching all aspects of the game, qualities that go beyond skill; how to work hard, be fair, and how to show respect to others. You may have also met him as a friend, as he welcomed anyone to our home. Many wonderful memories were made with his kids classmates, neighbors, and close friends that felt like family.

John is survived by his 3 sisters; many special in-laws; cousins; and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in Toledo at a later date. Until then, share a story about John, be kind to a stranger, and shower your family and friends with love.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
John was a kind high school classmate and good athlete. Imagine my surprise when he married Chris, my brothers friend and classmate. Chris father was a good friend of my fathers. Debbie Justen, one of my best friends, marries Mike ,Chris first cousin.
May John rest peacefully in heavenly peace as he certainly deserves.
Rita Rogers Kerstiens
Rita Kerstiens
Classmate
June 19, 2020
Having 1st met John when I was an incoming freshman at CCHS, his mild demeanor as an upperclassman let you know immediately he was approachable. Further in my athletic endeavorers he refereed many events I was involved in. When he called a penalty/foul on you he would take the time to explain what you did wrong and how to improve yourself. That was a very much selfless act on his part to make you better and that also was apparent later in life as he was always an example of what to be. John, your family will surly miss you, my sympathies to them! RIP till we meet again...
Tim Kolhoff
Friend
June 19, 2020
t was always a pleasure to referee a volleyball match with John. We were so happy when he moved to the Cincinnati area--it gave us another classy official with great knowledge and a love for the game.
Karol and Jon Warden
Friend
June 19, 2020
John was one of the good guys! Always kind and fun!!!
Marli Vogl Wendel
Classmate
June 18, 2020
Great guy and my best friend in high school. Excellent referee in basketball and solid umpire in baseball. Had the pleasure of helping him check spring training off his bucket last March. Best time was sitting with him at Reds game behind home plate on Arizona watching him call balls and strikes. Honestly, it was like watching a baby get excited in a candy store. He will be missed by many.
Mike Brown
Classmate
June 18, 2020
John was an outstanding student/athlete, strong in character and a real gentleman. He was a wonderful teammate. May he rest in peace.
Steve Shay
Friend
June 18, 2020
My sweet cousin, you were so fun whenever my family would visit in Toledo, many fond and happy memories I hold in my heart. So happy Kay and I were able to see you last fall and spend time together. Praying for Chris, your children and grandkids as they face life without your smile, love and guidance. R.I.P. John
Joan Barga
Family
June 18, 2020
John is the nicest person I ever had the pleasure of knowing. Always a smile, always positive and always sharing about his family who he loved immensely. John and I were fortunate enough to officiate a handful volleyball matches and tournaments over the past 5-6 years even working a high school regional final together at Vandalia Butler HS in 2018. John will be missed by many, RIP my friend
Jeff
Friend
June 18, 2020
A true gentleman
Jim Olsen
Friend
June 18, 2020
It was with great sadness when I heard of Johns passing. I was honored to have had John as my Brother-In-Law for over 3 decades. I never knew John not to have that big grin of his face, no matter how life was going at the moment. It was always fun to see John and Chris, to share a few jokes (a 30 year ritual) and enjoy the moment. I know that Chris is suffering greatly now. And I cant image the pain she and the kids are going through. They all are in our thoughts and prayers.

Every time I thought of John over the past week, a different wonderful remembrance would come back. John was the epitome of a fun loving person. A nice person, a truly good guy and a man who I was proud to call my friend.
Daniel Foy
Friend
June 18, 2020
Heartbroken! Big Boys do cry! That is the best I can do receiving the news of John's spiritual transition to Eternal Life with God the Author of Love! Of all the virtues I admired in John Wieck, humility was his finest. One could only learn from being in his presence. John was a champion for the Central Catholic High School, Class of 1968: Basketball, Baseball, Student Council, and even escort for the Home Coming Queen. I pray for his wife Chris, family, and friends. This loss of his earthly love and guidance cannot be replaced, except with the spiritual love he will continue to offer from above in unity with the Holy Spirit. As he rests in Christs Peace, Johns concern for others will be shared through those whom he will always love.
Don Stevens
Classmate
June 18, 2020
I met John, when he and I officiated a volleyball match at Patrick Henry high school during his first year as a volleyball official. He did a tremendous job as a rookie official. I did not know that he had been a basketball official before becoming a volleyball official. He had a great demeanor, he knew how to communicate with coaches and fans. John was a student of the game and became a very good official. I was always happy when I saw his name as one of my partners for an event. I knew that nothing would go wrong at that contest because of John's experience. I could relax with John as a partner and just do my part instead of having to watch his duties. I will miss working with John.
Jim Evans
Coworker
June 18, 2020
John was the fun in a family get together. The guy loved sports and you couldnt help smiling when he talked about it. We have a wonderful memory of going to the Cincinnati Reds game last fall and the German American Festival all in one day in the blasted heat...but it sure was fun! Happy tears that you are at peace and playing cards with Mom and Dad and lots of others...or probably golfing now! Will miss you forever. Love Kathy
Kathy Kaiser
Sister
June 17, 2020
A true upbeat spirit always a pleasure to be around. Rest In Peace John.
Bob kushman
Family
