John Joseph Wieck



John Joseph Wieck, of Toledo, Ohio, made his way to his heavenly home on June 13th, 2020. John was born April 28, 1950, to the late Frank and Mary Wieck. John attended Rosary Cathedral, Central Catholic High School (1968) and the University of Toledo. John always had a passion for sports. He played basketball and baseball with some of Central's finest. A romance began when he met Chris Justen on the basketball court at Central. John must have noticed her impeccable "box out" form, and was encouraged by Coach Krompak to ask her out. Their love blossomed and lasted through 45 years of marriage, 3 kids, and 7 grandchildren. His grandchildren will forever be his greatest joy. You probably met John through sports as well, either as a teammate, a coach (softball, CYO and The Blue Devils), or as a referee. His officiating career spanned decades including 30+ years of basketball and 15+ of volleyball. He enjoyed teaching all aspects of the game, qualities that go beyond skill; how to work hard, be fair, and how to show respect to others. You may have also met him as a friend, as he welcomed anyone to our home. Many wonderful memories were made with his kids classmates, neighbors, and close friends that felt like family.



John is survived by his 3 sisters; many special in-laws; cousins; and nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held in Toledo at a later date. Until then, share a story about John, be kind to a stranger, and shower your family and friends with love.





