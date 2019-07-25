|
John K. Helminski
John K. Helminski age 59 of Toledo passed away suddenly in his home. John was born in Toledo on March 26, 1960 to Ronald and Marilyn (Washburn) Helminski. He was a plumber by trade. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister; Sandra Phillips. He is survived by his brother Lynn Helminski, and sisters Pam Critch, Marcia Przybysz, Sharon Goetz and Karen Aldrich. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, and his dog Lacey. The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home 2907 Lagrange St Toledo, Ohio on Saturday July 27 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Blade on July 25, 2019