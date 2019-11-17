|
|
John Keith Dunstone
John Keith Dunstone, age 81, passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital. He was born on July 28, 1938 in Nottingham, England, the son of the late Sydney and Winifred (Charity) Dunstone. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael (Pat) Dunstone in England. While in the UK, John received the education and training to pursue his lifelong career as a Mechanical Engineer. He brought over his expertise in designing heavy duty/guillotine dampers at American Warming & Ventilating in Toledo and Effox in Cincinnati. He also served in the Royal Air Force and was a member of Britain's Round Table. Although John was very proud of his heritage, one of the highlights of his life was becoming a US Citizen in 2013.
John was one-of-a-kind. He was a worldly man and an outdoor enthusiast, always appreciating what the world had to offer. For many years, he voluntarily served on the Trail Patrol for the Toledo Metroparks. Visits from his family were few and far between but treasured. Most people in John's life describe him as a kind, generous, honorable, (opinionated), man. To know John was to love him.
Left to cherish John's memory is his special friend and companion of 27 years, Darla Culberson. They enjoyed many wonderful adventures together -- especially their Sunday night suppers, afternoon tea with scones, working on a puzzle or Sudoku, playing Scrabble, and visits with Darla's family (especially the grandchildren), who became his second family. They traveled together throughout the USA, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as the United Kingdom, Europe and as far away as New Zealand.
John is survived by his niece, Karen (Andrew) Dutton, as well as other family and friends in England and will be sadly missed by his second family and friends in the United States. He will be missed by all, but remember "He did it his way!"
Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the Celebration of John's life at 12 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to Toledo Metroparks or . Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019