Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
John Kelly Spears


1957 - 2019
John Kelly Spears Obituary
John Kelly Spears

John Kelly Spears, 62, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 4, 1957 to Gloria (Warner) and Gerard Spears. John retired from M & M Restaurant Supply after 32 years of service and was a member of Teamsters Local 20. His hobbies included art, fishing, hunting, and sitting by the bonfire with a beer. He especially loved being with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patti (Shellhammer); son, Shawn (Carla); daughters, Erin (Bryan) Spetz; Brynn (Kenny) Klatt; and Colleen (Jim) Kozlowski. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, Grant, Ethan, Grady, Chloe, Dillon, Riley, Abby, Bradey, Avery, Brooks and Nash; siblings, Pat Miller, Tim (Julie), Joe (Shelli), and Eileen Duncan. John was preceded in death by his Parents, Stepmother Lois, and siblings, Mike and Kathy.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate John's life on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. (memory sharing starting at 6:00 p.m.) at Christ Dunberger Post, 4925 Pickle Rd. Oregon, Ohio 43616. In lieu of flowers, John's family asks that donations be made to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 3100 W. Central Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43606, or the charity of your choosing in John's name.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 2, 2019
