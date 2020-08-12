1/1
John Kornacki
1936 - 2020
John Kornacki passed away peacefully in his home with his family on August 6, 2020, at the age of 84.

Born in Toledo, OH, on July 5, 1936, to Stanley and Hedwig (Gorski) Kornacki, John grew up on Detroit Avenue in the Polish neighborhood of Kuschwantz, attending his parish's school, St. Anthony's. He met his beloved wife, Barbara (Kubiak) in that same neighborhood and they were married on October 5, 1957. They would have been married 63 years in October.

He graduated from Macomber High School and apprenticed as a pipefitter, later becoming a journeyman commercial heating, air conditioning and refrigeration technician. He was a 50+ year member of Toledo UA Local 50, retiring from Dimech Services, Inc.

John is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; sons, Thomas (Tara Hubbard), Toledo, OH, Timothy (Linda), Mountlake Terrace, WA; daughter, Amanda, Toledo, OH; grandchild, Sarah (John) Donatelli, Indianapolis, IN. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stanley Jr.; parents, Stanley and Hedwig Kornacki, and sister, Catherine Filiere. He loved dogs, and one cat, and was likely greeted by dozens of these fur-friends as he crossed to the other side.

He was a passionate reader, fond of mysteries and espionage, but also American history and military history, in particular the Polish Air Squadron in WWII and the Vietnam War. He was one of the most sarcastic people we have ever known, an avid student of Don Rickles, Johnny Carson and Jonathan Winters. He was fond of bourbon, good scotch, and a fine cigar, preferably when someone else was buying.

John was an avid bass fisherman, very active in the Toledo Bass Club, as well as a lesser known, smaller affiliation of fishermen associated with the Old Oaks Tavern, on Hill Avenue. He caught his prize on November 11, 1971 at Bawbeese Lake: a 7 pound and 2 ounce largemouth, which remains mounted in the family den.

He was an active Boy Scout leader at Gesu School in the 1960s and later the Turkey Foot District, contributing countless service hours to the maintenance of Camp Miakonda. He received the Silver Beaver Award in 1992 in recognition of his dedication. His wife and each of their children were active in scouting at some point in their lives.

A memorial service will be held at Little Flower Church, 5522 Dorr Street, Toledo, OH, on 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. The family wishes to extend its sincerest thanks to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the care they provided John in his final weeks and asks friends to consider donations that organization.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Little Flower Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
2 entries
August 11, 2020
I knew John in grade school and high school he was 2 yrs. older than I but he was always causing (good) trouble. I lost contact with him over the years and a few years ago regained contact w/him thru my brother Bob and the mens club at Little Flower Church....we offer our condolences and prayers to Johns wife and family, and offer our prayers for John.
Ed and Rosalie Darmofal
Friend
August 11, 2020
I remember cousin Johnny always having a welcoming smile along with a friendly nod of his head. And yes, the ever present stogie just like Uncle Stanley! What a good man.
So sorry for your loss. God's peace be with you.
Christine Dutkiewicz
Family
