John Korpik
John Korpik, age 76, passed away January 23, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. John had worked at Jeep for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Pam. They were married for 54 years. Also survived by his two children, Brenda (Jim Hoops) and Tom (Melissa) Korpik; 4 grandchildren, Josiah, Hannah, Ava and Jacob.
A memorial service will be held on February 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverpoint United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. Please make any donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 26, 2020