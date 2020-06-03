John L. Bartow Jr.



John L. Bartow Jr. passed peacefully May 20, 2020, at his home in Mebane, North Carolina, where he resided for the last eight years. John was born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1947 to Norma and John L Bartow Sr (Jack). He lived in Genoa, Ohio, for 34 years and was a member of the Clay Genoa Volunteer Fire Department for 16 years. John retired from Chrysler Jeep in 2008 when he then moved to Port Clinton, Ohio and enjoyed boating and fishing until his move to North Carolina.



John is survived by his wife, Cheryl of 50 years; children, Jason (Shelly), Sylvania, Ohio, Kimberly Strickland, Mebane, NC; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Sue Ann (John) Thanasiu, Rebecca (Daniel) Bilski, Deborah Downey and Diane McNeely.



A Memorial will be held at a later date in Genoa, Ohio. Any tributes can be made to the Allen-Clay Fire District, Station 36, Genoa, Ohio.





