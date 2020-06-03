John L. Bartow Jr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. Bartow Jr.

John L. Bartow Jr. passed peacefully May 20, 2020, at his home in Mebane, North Carolina, where he resided for the last eight years. John was born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1947 to Norma and John L Bartow Sr (Jack). He lived in Genoa, Ohio, for 34 years and was a member of the Clay Genoa Volunteer Fire Department for 16 years. John retired from Chrysler Jeep in 2008 when he then moved to Port Clinton, Ohio and enjoyed boating and fishing until his move to North Carolina.

John is survived by his wife, Cheryl of 50 years; children, Jason (Shelly), Sylvania, Ohio, Kimberly Strickland, Mebane, NC; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Sue Ann (John) Thanasiu, Rebecca (Daniel) Bilski, Deborah Downey and Diane McNeely.

A Memorial will be held at a later date in Genoa, Ohio. Any tributes can be made to the Allen-Clay Fire District, Station 36, Genoa, Ohio.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved