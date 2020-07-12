1/1
John L. "Jack" Gorsuch
1929 - 2020
John "Jack" L. Gorsuch

John "Jack" L. Gorsuch, age 90, of Toledo, passed away July 9, 2020 at his home. He was born December 3, 1929 in Toledo to Lester and Mary (Sottek) Gorsuch. Jack served his country in the Ohio National Guard and the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed with Libbey Owens Ford for more than 32 years. Jack was also a bus driver for Toledo Public Schools. He was an avid golfer with his loving wife Marion.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Lisa Ganoom; grandsons, Corey (Liz) Ganoom and Jamey (May) Ganoom; great-granddaughters, Jasmine Ganoom and Jayla Ganoom; and sister, Joan Palombi. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Gorsuch; brother, Eugene (Betty) Gorsuch; son-in-law, Ramsey Ganoom and brother-in-law, Rocco Palombi.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd Toledo, OH 43614 in Jack's memory.

To leave a special message for Jack's family, please visit:



www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
