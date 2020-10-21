John L. HarmonJames L. Harmon, 93, of Toledo died October 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 45 years Helen Mae Harmon; second wife of 28 years, Norma Harmon; son, James Harmon Jr.; and sisters, Doris Meyer and Sharon Ray. Surviving are his children, Pamela Stanton (Jim), Timothy Harmon (Rosie), and David Harmon; 15 grandchildren; multiple great grandchildren; and younger brother Howard Harmon (Emily).Visitation is Saturday, October 24 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 Noon in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. Interment Toledo Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared with the family at