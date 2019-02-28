The Blade Obituaries
|
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John L. Harrer


John L. Harrer Obituary
John L. Harrer

John L. Harrer, age 77, of Toledo passed away February 17, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born in East Tawas, Michigan on August 30, 1941. John was a plumber with Local 50 for many years and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Surviving is his daughter JoAnn (Jose) Mondragon; son, William Harrer; sisters, Nancy Birkenbach and Kathy Markiewicz; brother, Red Birkenbach; grandsons, Daniel (Michelle) Mondragon and C.J. Mondragon; great granddaughter, Gabriella Mondragon; and longtime companion, Kathy Russell.

Preceded in death by his birth parents John and Fern Birkenbach, adoptive parents Ernest and Helen Harrer, brother William Cox and sister JoAnn Muchow.

The family will receive friends on Saturday March 2, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. (419-531-4424) Toledo, Oh. 43615.

Memorial donations are suggested to the .

www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade on Feb. 28, 2019
