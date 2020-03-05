|
|
John L. Hornyak
John L. Hornyak, 70, of Walbridge, passed away peacefully at home on February 29, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on October 17, 1949, to Louis and Helen Hornyak in Toledo, Ohio.
John graduated from Macomber High school in 1969. In October of 1971, he became a carpenter journeyman and was a carpenter by trade for over 30 years.
John was an avid Detroit Lions fan, he even had a whole room decorated with his favorite Lions' memorabilia. He enjoyed listening to music for hours, sharing funny stories and dining out with his family at the American Table.
John was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathleen Dupuis and granddaughter, Jessica Smale.
Left to cherish his memory are loving wife, Karen (Olsen) Hornyak; daughters, Wendy (Ken) Lewis, Misty (Greg) Daeke; mother of children, Daisy Hornyak; step-daughter, Tonya (Brian) Glonek; grandchildren, Taylor (Caitlin) Smale, Casey Orr, Cody Orr, Kayden Lewis, Kyra Lewis, Trevor Collins, Aiden Glonek, Jared Glonek, Caleb Glonek; special great-grandchild, Jackson Smale; siblings, Helen Jacobs, Caroline (Carl) Werden, Sandra Hall, Lori Freeman, Ed (Cindy) Brewer; godson, Thomas Salona, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on March 8, 2020, at Goodwill Spiritualist church, 300 Breckman St., Walbridge, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in John's name to Goodwill Spiritualist Church or The . Per John's wishes, his remains were donated to UTMC for research.
www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 5, 2020