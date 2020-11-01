John L. "Jack" Rensch
John (Jack) L. Rensch, 90 of Northwood, Ohio, passed away in his daughter's residence on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 with his family by his side. John was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 7, 1930 to Walter and Martha (Lockert) Rensch. John was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean War. He had retired from the Shell Gas Corporation where he was a pipeliner and also drove truck. John was a member of St. John Lutheran Church Williston.
John is survived by his children, Jeri (Chuck) Permar, Valerie (Jon) Baumbach, Nancy (David) Kauffman; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren with the third on its way! Siblings, Barbara Osinski, Thomas Rensch, Theresa Ernest. John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma Jean; son, Joseph; siblings, Walter Rensch & Francis Burnard.
Private family memorial services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church Williston. John's family invites you to be part of services by viewing livestream at www.egglestonmeinert.com
Inurnment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in John's memory are asked to consider The Autism Society; Veteran's Society Cardboard to headboard program or Southern Care Hospice of Toledo.
John's family would like to thank Lori Hubbard and her staff at Southern care hospice especially Lyndsey RN, Nikki LPN, Deanna STNA, and Alyssa Social Worker. Also Gail Doxsie CNP (aka) Mother ship for her exceptional care over the years his granddaughter Jessica RN for her compassion and medical advice.www.egglestonmeinert.com