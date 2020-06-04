John L. SprattJohn L. Spratt, age 63, of Holland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at home surrounded by loving family. He was born on July 20, 1956, to Edward and Betty Spratt.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim, Eddie and Tom Spratt; and sister, Judy Gross. John is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Desiree Spratt; children, Jenelle (Scottie) Clark, Tom (Sara) Spratt and Nicole (Matt) Hill; 9 grandchildren; sisters, Debbie (Douglas) Bialecki and Sue (Jerry) VonSeggern; canine companions, Luke and Cocoa.The family will receive guests on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral homeTo leave a special message for John's family, please visit