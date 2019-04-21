Home

Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Point Place, OH
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Point Place, OH
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Point Place, OH
John L. Wasielewski, age 78 of Erie, Michigan, passed away April 18, 2019 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.

Born April 16, 1941 in Toledo, John was the son of Leonard and Frances (Dziengelewski) Wasielewski. After graduating from High School in 1959 he began his career as a tool & die maker with General Motors Powertrain Plant, retiring in 2006 after over 40 years of service. John married the love of his life, Carol Mlodzianowski, on July 4, 1981 at St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church.

John was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Point Place and a 45 year member and past Commodore of the Toledo Ice Yacht Club which honored him with its Wing Award. John was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and scuba diving. As a certified scuba diver, technical diver and instructor, John dove local quarries as well as many exotic locations. He recently received the SSI Platinum Pro Diver Award, marking over 5000 dives.

John is survived by, Carol, his wife of the past 37 years; his children, Michael Wasielewski, Angela (Jeffrey) Cooney, Jonathan (Lauren King) Wasielewski and Jamie Wasielewski; grandchildren, Jacquelyn (Matthew) Biehl and Logan Cooney; as well as three great grandchildren, Aidan Biehl, Madelyn Biehl and Evelyn Biehl.

A celebration of John's life will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Point Place. The family will receive friends from 10am until a Memorial Mass at 11am. A luncheon will follow immediately afterward in the church social hall.

Memorial Contributions in honor of John may be made to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Charity of Donor's Choice.

For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
