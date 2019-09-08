Home

John left us on September 2nd, 2019, at the young age of 35. He was known for a smile that stretched across his face and bright blue eyes that greeted anyone and everyone he knew. While he was known for being goofy and always playing around, he was also known for dropping everything for his family and friends; he'd give the shirt off his back. His children and family cannot imagine a life without him. His kids were his pride and joy - he loved them more than anything else. Please keep Caitlin, Tonka, and Rayne Hiner, Brad Stuchel, Bonnie Hiner, Dale and Raenn Hiner, Robert Taft and all of us who loved him in your thoughts as we pick up the pieces and keep his memory alive.

A public memorial will be posted on a Facebook group under his name.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
