John Leo LaFontaine
John Leo LaFontaine passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020, at age 76, due to complications from heart surgery.
John was born on November 21, 1943, in Port Huron, MI, to his parents, John (Jack) and Donna Jean LaFontaine. After high school, he served in the Air Force, followed by a ministry of evangelism where as a result of that ministry; many people came to know Jesus Christ as their personal savior.
He married Loretta Pearl Seay on June 4, 1965 and together they moved many times, following the call of God in evangelism, mission work, pastoring, youth ministries, outreach work and the ministry of music. In their 55 years of marriage, the couple lived all over the U.S. settling finally in Toledo, OH. His humorous, dramatic ministry and down to earth teaching on family issues produced invitations to minister in many countries all over the world. John had a way of connecting with even the youngest child in the audience and was a strong support elder to Literal Life Church in Ottawa Lake, MI. John worked in part-time ministry and enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren.
John is survived by his wife, Loretta; children, Paul (Rebekah), Sharon VanWyk (Henry), Isaac (Amanda) and Sheri LaFontaine; grandchildren, Wesley (Ashley) VanWyk, Amariah (Joshua) Hanna, Solomon, Gideon, Gabriella, Vanessa, Nora, Lilyan and Steven; great-grandchildren, Emmaus and Israel VanWyk and Eleanor Mae Hanna; brothers, James (Martha) LaFontaine, Jerry (Wendy) LaFontaine and sister, JoAnn Gould. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will hold a private service and have a Celebration of Life on Friday, February 28, at 4 p.m. at The Crossroads Church at 6960 Sylvania-Petersburg Rd., Ottawa Lake, MI 49267. For questions call, Jared Meade, 567-213-1804.
In lieu of flowers, please send cards; they may be addressed to Loretta LaFontaine, P. O. Box 352366, Toledo, OH 43635.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020