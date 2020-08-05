John Leo Zeiler, Jr.
07/14/1961 - 08/01/2020
John Leo Zeiler Jr., age 59, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020 surrounded by those who love him most. He was born July 14, 1961 to John Leo Sr. and Angela (Reynolds) Zeiler.
Johnny attended grade school at St. Richards in Swanton and graduated from Swanton High School in 1979 where he played many sports. An Avid golfer, he was a Longtime member of Valleywood Golf Club where he won the President's Cup many times and even served as the Pro player at the club. Among his many other golf accomplishments, Johnny won the Toledo Amateur at Brandywine with his first hole in 1 on number 4; won the Oldsmobile Classic Walt Disney Tournament with his partners in 1992; went on to play on tour for many years.
When not playing, Johnny worked hard as a farmer. Beginning as early as 6 years old, he learned all he could from his father about farming. He grew wheat, soy beans, and corn in an operation that exceeded 2000 acres at one time. Johnny always attributed his superb farming skills not just to hard work, but also to luck. That luck was apparent when it came to Johnny's favorite sports teams too. He was a legendary Green Bay Packers fan, meeting the likes of Brett Favre several times and attending yearly Packers games including the Super Bowl in 2011. He also enjoyed NASCAR, basketball, and college football, particularly University of Michigan.
Johnny enjoyed life to the fullest and never met a stranger. When not "working on a deal" he loved spending time with his grandchildren, friends, and loving girlfriend of many years Judy Croninger. Johnny is survived by his mother, Angela; brother, William; daughter, Elizabeth (Kevin); grandchildren, Anna and Luke; nieces, Sarah Edwards, Jenny Lynn (Patrick), and Allison Krygier (Brad); nephews, Matthew Sullivan and Timothy Lynn. He was preceded in death by father, John Leo Zeiler Sr.
Family and Friends will be received on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway St., Maumee. Social distancing and masks required. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com