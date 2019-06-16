John Louis Gelacek



John L. Gelacek, age 91 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on May 26, 2019 at Toledo Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on April 10, 1928 in Ford City, PA to Paul and SueAnn (Gasso) Gelacek. He married his lovely wife of 64 years, Shirley (Sandlin) on August 7, 1954 and together they raised two daughters. John worked as a glass worker at Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company, retiring after 44 years. After retirement he became a Master Gardener and started his own landscaping business. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, fishing and hunting with family and friends as well as having his morning coffee with his buddies at McDonalds. John had a true love of cars and proudly restored a 1921 Dodge Roadster. He also raced cars and showed them winning many trophies. John played softball with the Knights of Columbus and L.O.F. teams. He competed in the Senior Olympics, bringing home numerous medals and was a golden glove boxer.



John is survived by his loving wife; daughters and sons in-law Linda and Gregg Snyder of Perrysburg and Carol and Tom Tarpey of FL; grandchildren, Amanda (Jacob) Tebbe of Toledo, Adam Snyder and Zachary Snyder of FL. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to his nephew, Perry Sandlin for all the places he took Uncle John and all the special times they shared together. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11 AM where the family will visit with guests from 10 to 11 AM in the church narthex. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's memory may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church or the . Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit: www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



John leaves you this message:



"Smile when you think of me for that is how I will remember you.



My garden work here on earth is complete; my heavenly garden is in full bloom."



Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019