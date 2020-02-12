|
John Lyndal Hagemeyer
John Lyndal Hagemeyer of Lakeside-Marblehead, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on February 10, 2020. He was 93 years old.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty; their four children: John Barrett, Joel Marston, Gwen Alyson, and Derek Alden; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Lyndal was born in Clyde, Ohio, on April 9, 1926, to Earl W. and Mildred Irene (nee Winterhoff) Hagemeyer. He married Elizabeth A. Cole of Wilmington, Vermont, in 1955. He attended school in Clyde and graduated from high school in 1944. While at school, he was a member of the school orchestra, band and marching band, dance band, and St. Paul's Sunday School orchestra. He lettered in football and basketball and was also a member of Hi-Y and the National Honor Society. During high school in Clyde, he was employed at the Bechler's Store and Pickett's Nursery. During summers in high school and in college, he worked at Richard's Hotel in Lakeside, Ohio, and also with the Lakeside tennis and swimming programs. After his graduation from Clyde High School, Lyndal was drafted into the U.S. Army; trained at Camp Fanin, Texas; and was sent to Germany for combat service in the 84th Infantry Division. He saw combat from the Rhine to Elbe Rivers and across central Germany with battalions for the Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns, and was awarded a Bronze Star. Lyndal was then transferred to the constabulary for occupation service in Germany. He received an honorable discharge as Sergeant, at Fort George Meade, Maryland. (He wrote a book of personal experiences about his time in Germany entitled "An Abundance of Luck," which can be found in the local libraries, in libraries in Clyde and Pemberville, and in the library of Congress.)
Lyndal matriculated Denison University, BA, and the University of Virginia Law School, LLB, 1952. He was a member of the University of Virginia Law Review. He was employed by the Civil Aeronautics Board in Washington, DC, and he met his future wife while living there.
After they married, Lyndal and Betty moved to Toldeo, Ohio, where he opened an office for the practice of family law. Lyndal formed a law partnership Scharf, Hagemeyer and White and practiced law in Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. While living in Toledo, he was a member of St. Petri Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, served as Sunday School superintendent, and served as president of the congregation.
In retirement, Lyndal and Betty moved to Lakeside in 1995. At Lakeside, Lyndal was active in Friends of Hotel Lakeside and Lakeside Shuffleboard Club. As a resident of Island View, he chaired the Island View Plans Review Committee.
Saturday, February 15, at 11:00 a.m. will be a receiving of friends with a service at 12:00 p.m. at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home, Peninsula Chapel, Marblehead, Ohio. A private burial will follow.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020