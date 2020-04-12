|
|
John M. "Mike" Brown
July 8, 1952 - April 8, 2020
John M. "Mike" Brown, age 67, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 8th after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 8th, 1952 in Kendallville, Indiana. Mike was a career trucker and spent many years traveling the country. Many remember him for genuine love for family and friends. Mike was happiest when he was able to "talk your ears off". He loved animals and enjoyed caring for many different pets over the years including birds, fish and even a pig.
Mike leaves behind his loving wife, Bonnie and step sons, Jeremy (Ashley) and Justin (Jessica); his children, Amber, Dawn (Frank) and Mike; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Also to cherish his memory are his siblings, Roxanna Brown Pernia, Robert A. Brown and James W.
(Sandy) Brown and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death was his mother, Dorothy M. Barton (Preston); father, Thurman A. Brown and stepmother, Luella M. Brown.
The family is very appreciative of the support received from Hospice of Northwest Ohio during Mike's journey home.
Mike's wishes were to be cremated and a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions in Mike's name to be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
To leave a special message for the Brown Family please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2020