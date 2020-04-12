Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. "Mike" Brown


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John M. "Mike" Brown Obituary
John M. "Mike" Brown

July 8, 1952 - April 8, 2020

John M. "Mike" Brown, age 67, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 8th after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 8th, 1952 in Kendallville, Indiana. Mike was a career trucker and spent many years traveling the country. Many remember him for genuine love for family and friends. Mike was happiest when he was able to "talk your ears off". He loved animals and enjoyed caring for many different pets over the years including birds, fish and even a pig.

Mike leaves behind his loving wife, Bonnie and step sons, Jeremy (Ashley) and Justin (Jessica); his children, Amber, Dawn (Frank) and Mike; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Also to cherish his memory are his siblings, Roxanna Brown Pernia, Robert A. Brown and James W.

(Sandy) Brown and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his mother, Dorothy M. Barton (Preston); father, Thurman A. Brown and stepmother, Luella M. Brown.

The family is very appreciative of the support received from Hospice of Northwest Ohio during Mike's journey home.

Mike's wishes were to be cremated and a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorial Contributions in Mike's name to be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

To leave a special message for the Brown Family please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -