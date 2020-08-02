(News story) John M. Carey, a lawyer and partner in the firm, Eastman & Smith Ltd., known as a deft litigator and in whom nonclients - family, friends, colleagues - trusted for personal counsel, died Thursday in Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He was 69.
He had a heart attack, his son, Jeremy Carey, said.
He led the litigation section at Eastman & Smith, which he joined in 2011. He concentrated on commercial transactions, contracts, and business and represented clients in state and federal court.
In a quote preceding his biography on the law firm website, Mr. Carey said business litigation is far more about the facts than the law, and the client is the resource.
"Until we have listened carefully to our clients' stories, we cannot represent them well," Mr. Carey said.
Rudy Peckinpaugh, Jr., an Eastman & Smith partner and a friend, said: "John was one of the sharpest and most creative legal minds I have ever known.
"He was all about client service, mentoring young lawyers, and making sure client interests were fully protected. His door was always open. He never was too busy to help a colleague," he said.
Mr. Carey was among the firms' attorneys taking part in a webinar, "Creditors' Rights and Covid-19," in April.
"During this crazy pandemic, it was always John Carey who insisted our section get together in these Zoom meetings" - even to converse without an agenda, Mr. Peckinpaugh said.
Mr. Carey prepared well and was a presence in front of a jury, said Judge David Lewandowski, of Lucas County Domestic Relations Court, a high school and law school classmate.
"He had this terrific mind and a good writing talent," Judge Lewandowski said. "John was a competitive guy in an academic way as long as I knew him."
Mr. Carey, while not outgoing, his son said, "could talk to anybody about anything. He wasn't the guy at the party making the rounds, but the guy at the party that everybody wanted to talk to."
He was a sounding board for friends and colleagues and would say, "'I don't know why people come to me,'" his son said, adding, "People trusted him. Everyone would go to him for counsel.
"He was a real logical thinker," said his son, a Toledo police sergeant. "He would tell you maybe what you didn't want to hear, but it was the right thing."
Mr. Carey began his career at the firm, Fuller & Henry, first as an associate and then as partner. For 26 years, he was a partner in the firm, Watkins, Bates & Carey.
He was born March 4, 1951, to Marcella and John Q. Carey. His father, a lawyer, was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives at age 26 and became mayor of Toledo at age 34. Two years later, he became a judge of Lucas County Common Pleas Court, serving until his death at age 52 on Jan. 6, 1958.
As a child, the younger Mr. Carey on occasion went to the court house with his father. "I definitely think that's why he became a lawyer," his son said.
He grew up in Point Place after his mother married Donald Harlow, whom he did not regard as his stepfather. "He called him Dad," his son said.
He was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, Williams College, and the University of Toledo law school. While in law school, he became a clerk for Judge George Glasser, then a recent appointee to the Common Pleas Court bench by Gov. James A. Rhodes, a Republican.
"John came from a very Democratic family. John and I didn't have any problem in that regard," said Judge Glasser, a retired judge of the Ohio 6th District Court of Appeals. "John impressed me as a very bright young man. We worked together very well and maintained a very friendly relationship after he went into practice. It was delightful. We met for lunch every several weeks."
Traveling and fly fishing were favorite pursuits.
"His real devotion was to his family," his son said. "If you needed John Carey, he was there. He was larger than life. He didn't act that way, but everyone who knew him, knew that's what he was."
He was formerly married to Terese "Terry" Carey.
Surviving are his life partner, Ann McCauley; sons Jeremy and Patrick Carey; daughter, Elizabeth Carey; sisters, Kathy Carey and Linda Morgenstern, and three grandchildren.
Masks will be required when the family receives friends from 2-8 p.m. Friday at the Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township. Funeral services will be private. The family suggests tributes to the Monastery of the Visitation.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.