John M. Cousino
John M. Cousino, age 66, passed away Monday July 22, 2019, with his family at his side. John was born January 12, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio, to Edsel and Ethel (Auld) Cousino. He lived in the Toledo area until moving to Portland, Oregon to work as a pastry chef at various upscale hotels and restaurants. John loved the Pacific Northwest and had a great appreciation for nature. After retiring John moved back to the Toledo area so he could be close to his family. John also was a proud member of A.A. for over 37 years and was an inspiration to others with his testimony.
Preceded in death by his parents, Edsel and Ethel Cousino; brothers, Eddie Jr., Edward and Patrick; sister, Terese.
Left to cherish his memory are brothers, Thomas (Pat), Joseph (Aggie), James (Karen), Donald and Michael; sisters, Catherine (Denny) O'Connell, Diana Payne, Susan (Jerry) Smith, Mary (Dick) Witfoth, Linda (Bill) Dowell, Carol (Joe) Young, Joan (Tom) Sprouse, Debbie (Dennis) Mahon, Anne (Delbert) Herman, Amy (Eric) Graalman and numerous nieces and nephews.
John will be loved and remembered for his kind spirit and sense of humor. He will be cherished and deeply missed by all who knew him.
A funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2649 US Highway 20, Swanton, OH 43558, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private at a later date.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019