John M. Lambert, Jr.



Raise your glass in a toast to John M. Lambert, Jr. and say, "Life is a ball when you know how to bounce." This is a John Lambert original. He knew how to have a ball at every stage of his life.



John M. Lambert passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in his home surrounded by loved ones. He was 88 years old and preceded on the road home two years ago by his loving wife Dolores. It provides great joy knowing they are dancing together to "Charmaine" in heaven.



In these golden years, he was grateful for daily visits from his children, Jack Lambert, Diane (Tim) Brunner, and Nancy (Dean) Powers and his devoted caregivers Cheryl Belkofer and Rick (Sandy) Cast. He relished winning Rummy, sharing home cooked meals with Jack, Nancy's healing remedies, chats, and Reese's. And everyone enjoyed his love of the backyard boat- and bird-watching.



As the President of Davis College, his leadership is summed up in another original nugget: "We are all partners; we only deal with pleasant people; and let's have fun." He loved his "partners" at Davis and its students. If a student was in a bind, he would pull out his wallet. He would walk in with half a mustache just for a laugh. He was a continual entrepreneur and brought many new programs to the College.



He had countless circles of life-long friends who he adored. There were the best buddies sailing trips, the grade school PS 147 gang, the Andrew Jackson High School friends, his AC co-workers, the Holy Family Bondy, Cronley, Rynearson families, the Florida condo posse, the Davis College team, the fun Grand Blanc and Shoreland Ave. neighbors, his children's friends, the extended Shea family, and the caregiver crew turned family. Fishing, sailing, skiing, camping, golf, ukulele sing-a-longs, epic St. Patty's Day parties, Notre Dame football, well-designed pranks, and lots of laughter filled many years.



And there was his favorite thing—adoring his grandchildren. Kite flying on the beach, building a sand box in the back yard, teaching water color painting, attending air shows, and cheering from the sidelines.



He loved completely, he lived humbly and generously, and laughed heartily. He had a salubrious life and we will treasure him always in our hearts. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. with visitation from 4:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. A burial service at the Great Lakes National Cemetery for veterans will occur at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged for the Davis College Foundation or the Gary Sinise Foundation (serving veterans).



Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019