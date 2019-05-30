Services Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:30 PM At Funeral Home Memorial service 7:30 PM At Funeral Home Resources More Obituaries for John Lambert Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John M. Lambert Jr.

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) John M. Lambert, Jr., who oversaw a Toledo private two-year college during a period of growth and expanded offerings died Sunday at home in Washington Township. He was 88.



He developed complications after a fall, his daughter Diane Brunner said.



Mr. Lambert was president of Davis College from 1983-93. The onetime business school, which was founded in 1858, began conferring associate degrees in 1966. In 1984, he said the college had to meet the demand for jobs in the next decade.



"What we have to do as a proprietary school is stay one step ahead of the educational industry," Mr. Lambert told The Blade in 1984. The college already offered courses in interior design and fashion merchandising in addition to such popular courses of study as medical assisting, word processing, and computer programming. And it was tightening enrollment requirements.



"We want to be known as the quality school in the area," said Mr. Lambert, who owned the college. "Our graduates get more than an education. They get jobs."



Several years later, Davis offered an associate degree program in aviation and pilot training.



The college in 1991 became one of the few for-profit schools to gain formal accreditation by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. Mr. Lambert and the staff worked for several years to make sure the college complied with North Central standards.



"He really believed that was important for our students, if they wanted to go on to UT or the University of Michigan, their credits would transfer more readily," said his daughter, the current president and owner of Davis College.



"He was definitely a visionary," his daughter said.



Kadee Anstadt went to Davis to learn a skill - key punching - and was asked to help with the yearbook. She discovered she loved school, but believed she'd have to drop out when an injury left her father unable to work. Mr. Lambert told her, "'We're going to figure this out,'" she recalled. A work-study plan was devised, and Mr. Lambert remained supportive.



"He became another dad to me. I really had no confidence. I had no vision of being able to to go college. I have my doctorate," said Mrs. Anstadt, assistant superintendent of the Perrysburg schools. "He opened the door, provided the opportunity and, honestly, I don't know what would have happened if I hadn't met John Lambert. I'm sure I'm only one of hundreds of people."



Much of Mr. Lambert's career had been in sales. He was regional manager for the Bell & Howell Educational Group in Grand Blanc, Mich., when he arrived at Davis in 1979 as vice president of marketing.



He was born July 9, 1930, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Emily and John Lambert. He was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School, attended what is now Hofstra University, and was a graduate of California Coast University. An Air Force veteran, he was stationed in Germany.



He and Dolores "Dee" Shea married Sept. 13, 1952. She died Jan. 8, 2017.



Surviving are his sons, Jack and Kevin Lambert; daughters, Diane Brunner and Nancy Powers; eight grandchildren, and a great-grandson.



Memorial services were Wednesday at Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township. The family suggests tributes to the Davis College Foundation or the Gary Sinise Foundation.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on May 30, 2019