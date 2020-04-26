John M. Sheets II John M. Sheets II, age 68, formerly of Beverly Drive in South Toledo, passed away April 16, 2020, at Lakes of Monclova. John was born October 23, 1951, in Toledo to John and Marie (Wilhelm) Sheets. John was a 1969 graduate of Rogers High School. Following graduation he worked at Pinkerton Tobacco and later on went to work at GM Powertrain as a Transmission Repairman for 30 years. Growing up, John enjoyed fishing and bowling, for which he won many trophies, volunteering with the Red Cross after major storm damage in the south. Time at the family cottage was always enjoyed. John enjoyed eating and working on his computers. He also enjoyed gardening. Anyone that knew him also knew the significance of music in his life. Despite many health challenges during his lifetime, John always had a positive and upbeat attitude. It was always so important to John to reassure his family and friends by saying "I'M ALRIGHT!" John's love and passion for God was unwavering. There was no one who dared to take his cross from him. In his younger years, John was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church and regularly attended services at Lakes of Monclova. John did not know a stranger, his heart was huge and his family was constantly reminded of his positive, upbeat personality and because of this he helped many people at Lakes of Monclova through difficult times. John was preceded in death by his father and his special friend, Denise Freeman. He is survived by his loving mother, Marie Sheets; sister, Ellen (Dave) Nowak; nephews, Michael and Brent Nowak and their families; John had a special place in his heart for his great-nephews, Matthew, Mason and Christopher Nowak; special friends, Jerry Moore, Jim Albright, Susie, Shawna, Theresa, as well as Karen, Wendy, Carolyn, Rick and many others. John, please know that we will be "ALRIGHT!". He had shared with his family in his final days that he had gone somewhere, a very beautiful place. John also said he had a visit from his late father just before he passed. John is now at peace and "It is well with his soul." The world is a better place because of you John and we give God thanks for your presence in our life. Visitation and Services for John will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support John's family during this difficult time by keeping them in your thoughts and prayers. Private family services have been held with burial at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community of Christ Lutheran Church in John's memory. To leave a special message for John's family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.