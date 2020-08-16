John M. Shriver08-19-1946 - 04-02-2020John passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Ridgewood Manor Nursing Home. After a 1964 graduation from St. Francis De Sales high school, John soon joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was a decorated Vietnam War vet, after more than a year in a combat zone.John worked twenty plus years for the U.S. Postal Service but was most proud of his volunteer work with St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. James Catholic Church. Later he belonged to St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church but was limited in his church activities due to ill health. However, he did attend mass daily.John was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Anna; sisters, Anne, Eileen, Rose; and brother, Bill. He is survived by his sisters, Catherine, Pat, Kathie, Cecilia; and brother, Michael.A Memorial Mass for John will be held on August 19th at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd. at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome. A very special "Thank You" to Thomas Weisenburger for all he did for John and his family.