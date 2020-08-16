1/
John M. Shriver
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John M. Shriver

08-19-1946 - 04-02-2020

John passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Ridgewood Manor Nursing Home. After a 1964 graduation from St. Francis De Sales high school, John soon joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was a decorated Vietnam War vet, after more than a year in a combat zone.

John worked twenty plus years for the U.S. Postal Service but was most proud of his volunteer work with St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. James Catholic Church. Later he belonged to St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church but was limited in his church activities due to ill health. However, he did attend mass daily.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Anna; sisters, Anne, Eileen, Rose; and brother, Bill. He is survived by his sisters, Catherine, Pat, Kathie, Cecilia; and brother, Michael.

A Memorial Mass for John will be held on August 19th at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd. at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome. A very special "Thank You" to Thomas Weisenburger for all he did for John and his family.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved