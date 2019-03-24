Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
John M. (Jack) Weber, beloved husband of Marie (Gaynor) Weber for 58 years, died March 10, 2019, in Toledo, OH. He was 85.

Loving father of Jerry and the late Richard Weber, and Jackie (Weber) Bonfield; grandfather of John P. Weber and Madeline and Aurora Bonfield; great grandfather of Patrick John Weber. Brother of William B. Weber and the late Marilyn (Weber) Lattin. Survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and several beloved pets.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 2-4:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The Memorial Service will begin at 4:00 p.m.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
