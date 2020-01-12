|
John M. Wright
John M. Wright Jr. 76, formerly of Maumee passed away November 9.
A 1961 graduate of Maumee High School, John moved to California in 1963, where he finished nursing school and worked many years as an R.N. in the Los Angeles area. His work took him into various fields of sub-specialization including surgical and intensive care. John immersed himself in all his endeavors, whether professional or leisure pursuits. He was an avid outdoorsman with hobbies including falconry, shooting sports, astronomy, photography, and kayaking.
He is survived by his wife Virginia, son John M. III, (Lori), 2 grandchildren; sisters Pamela Ballreich and Lorah MacIntosh; brothers Christopher Wright and David Wright, sister-in-law Katherine Carlson, and brother-in-law William Getz.
A memorial service is planned January 18, 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Chimes, Sherman Oaks, Ca.
The family requests any memorials be in the form of donations to The Audubon Society, or a nature conservation organization of the donors choice.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020